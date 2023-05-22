Roomzzz Aparthotels has officially opened the doors to its first Scottish venue – and the stylish aparthotel boasts some stunning views of iconic Edinburgh landmarks.

Adding to its portfolio of 11 locations across the UK, the company’s latest addition is located within St James Quarter.

The brand-new establishment boasts a prime location, offering stunning views of Edinburgh Castle, Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat.

The aparthotel promises to deliver a unique blend of comfort, convenience and modern luxury to both leisure and business travellers looking for a home from home experience. The accommodation offers 74 swanky and spacious serviced apartments that are fully equipped with all the amenities guests need to enjoy long or short stays in comfort and style.

As Roomzzz’s most premium offering, mention must be given to the showstopping ‘Bonnie’ penthouse suite. With modern and quirky interiors, full dining table, dressing area, living space with sofa and the most stunning balcony views – it’s undeniably the best suite in the house.

Each apartment is meticulously designed to provide the utmost comfort and style, and feature contemporary furnishings, fully equipped kitchens, workspaces and state-of-the-art amenities. From studios to suites, they offer everything a city visitor needs for the ultimate metropolitan adventure, with fully fitted kitchen, rainfall shower, dishwasher and LED mood lighting.

A first for the brand, Roomzzz Edinburgh has partnered with Scottish Marketplace Bonnie & Wild to launch a door-to-door delivery service for guests.

Roomzzz Edinburgh also features a 24-hour reception, free Wi-Fi and a Grab & Go breakfast with Bean to Cup Coffee. Selected pet friendly and accessibility enhanced studios are also available to choose from, as well as dedicated family rooms ready to accommodate up to 2 adults and 2 children.

Shaan Ahmed, chief operating officer at Roomzzz Aparthotels Edinburgh, said: “Roomzzz Aparthotels Edinburgh is the next exciting chapter for the Roomzzz brand. As the first venture into Scotland, location was so important and what better setting to choose than in the heart of the Capital, with views of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

“We’re also excited to be offering guests one of the best room service offerings in the city through our partnership with Bonnie & Wild. The selection of food and drink is first class, and we know our guests will love the opportunity to enjoy in the comfort of their Roomzzz apartment.

“Our unique blend of stylish accommodation and flexible amenities is perfectly suited to the needs of modern travellers who seek comfort, convenience, and the freedom to experience a destination on their terms. We look forward to welcoming guests and providing them with an unforgettable stay in this remarkable city.”