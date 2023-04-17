The first spaces at one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after new addresses are now complete – including a show apartment, private residents’ Garden Room and landscaped Sky Gardens.

New Eidyn, developed by Native Land, sits within St James Quarter on the fifth to eighth floors of the lifestyle destination. The prime residences, due to complete Summer 2023, are set to define a new standard of living in Edinburgh, offering an unparalleled experience for city centre living within the Scottish capital.

The now completed spaces provide an early opportunity for prospective and existing buyers to see New Eidyn first hand. Interiors have been designed by 7N Architects and Hudson & Mercer, a leading London interior design practice, which has commissioned Scottish artists and designers including Jasmine Linington and Namon Gaston, to create bespoke pieces for New Eidyn.

The stunning Sky Gardens, which have been landscaped by landscape architects OPEN.

New Eidyn is home to the private residents’ Sky Gardens, which have been landscaped by landscape architects OPEN, to surround residents with nature as they take in the exceptional views over Edinburgh’s historic skyline and the Firth of Forth.

New Eidyn was also visited last autumn by HRH The Princess Royal during the formal opening of St James Quarter, and Her Majesty planted a commemorative tree to officially open New Eidyn as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Nicholas Gray, Sales & Marketing Director at Native Land, said: “New Eidyn is a development with unparalleled attention to detail. Setting foot in its beautifully crafted spaces featuring serene and luxurious interiors, looking out at new and outstanding views over Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth, brings another level of excitement and understanding to the concept.

“We’re immensely proud of New Eidyn, and now look forward to the full development being complete this summer.

The private residents’ Garden Room has stunning views of the city.

“Paired with a fantastic set of amenities, both within New Eidyn and St James Quarter, and situated right in the heart of Scotland’s Capital, the residences will truly bring city centre living to a whole new level in Edinburgh.”

New Eidyn’s apartments are available to buy through sales agents Rettie & Co, as well as through New Eidyn’s Sales Office.

Prices range from £350,000 for a studio apartment to over £1 million for 3-bedroom premium apartments.

Viewings are now available, and via appointment only.For more information, please telephone +44 (0)131 314 2040 or visit www.neweidyn.com.

To mark the completion of the first spaces, New Eidyn is entering a third phase of sales. During its second phase, New Eidyn saw very strong interest in the apartments with nearly half of the properties having been sold so far, as demand for prime residences continues to rise in the capital.

