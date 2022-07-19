Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Jungle Café has been transformed into the new premium 200 cover restaurant, which will use high-quality locally sourced ingredients.

Named after the first animal to be cared for at the zoo, The Gannet fish bar offers a range of traditional Scottish fish and chip dishes, from Cullen skink to vegan haggis.

It will also serve the country’s only ‘fully Scottish’ chip - grown within 50 miles of the zoo, chipped in Dunfermline and cooked fresh at The Gannet.

Many of the materials and furniture from the newly refurbished restaurant came from sustainable sources and were up-cycled to minimise the environmental footprint.

Ben Supple, director of engagement and business development at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “It is wonderful to be expanding our food offering here at Edinburgh Zoo, in partnership with Restaurant Associates.

“Sustainability is at the heart of what we do, so ensuring we used local suppliers who share our values was incredibly important.

A brand-new restaurant has opened at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo, which will serve up traditional Scottish fish and chip dishes. (Photo: RZSS)

“From MSC certified fish to Scottish potatoes and award-winning batter from The Bay in Aberdeenshire, we want to present our visitors with some of the best of what Scotland can offer.

“This kind of collaboration between local businesses and communities is an essential part of making our charity's wildlife conservation work possible. Together, we can all create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved."

The eatery, which is Restaurant Associates’ new venture as part of their partnership with the RZSS, has already proved a hit with visitors.

Ben Cochrane, general manager at Restaurant Associates, said: “Seeing visitors enjoy our delicious new dishes during its first week has been wonderful and the opening of The Gannet fish bar truly is a huge celebration for Restaurant Associates Scotland.

The new restaurant will serve up several plant-based options, including vegan haggis and a 'fish' wrap. (Photo credit: RZSS)

“Not only is our partnership and support of RZSS incredibly important to us, launching a new restaurant with a focus on sustainability directly feeds into our Climate Net Zero target, which is industry leading.”