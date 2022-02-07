The availability and quality of gluten free (GF) options have improved in recent years – but there is still a way to go.

While the majority of restaurants will clearly mark out vegan and vegetarian options nowadays, this is not always the case with GF. But, luckily there are some Edinburgh eateries which go the extra mile to cater to those who can’t eat gluten.

We asked readers on the Edinburgh Evening News Facebook page and Best In Edinburgh group their recommendations for the best restaurants serving gluten free food in Edinburgh. This is what they said.

1. Sugar Daddy's Sugar Daddy's is an entirely gluten free bakery in Roseneath Street, Marchmont, selling sweet things "everyone can eat". Choose from a mouthwatering selection of cakes and treats - all GF. There are also vegan and dairy free options available and the business makes whole cakes to order, from weddings to small celebrations. Photo: Sugar Daddy's

2. Bellfield Brewery Bellfield Brewery is the UK's first brewery dedicated to gluten free beer, which is also vegan. Based in Stanley Place, there is a taproom and beer garden where you can order pub grub with a number of gluten free options. Photo: Bellfield Brewery

3. The Wee Greek Kitchen Found in Dalkeith Road, The Wee Greek Kitchen is a cosy family-run restaurant and takeaway offering homemade Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. There are a huge number of GF dishes clearly marked on the menu here - like this lamb croquette with avocado tzatziki and fig sauce. Photo: The Wee Greek Kitchen

4. #FISH #FISH is a wee fish and chippy in Marchmont Road which serves a gluten free cooking option for most of its fish - from haddock to cod, to scampi. There are also a surprising number of vegan options, if that floats your boat. Photo: Google Streetview