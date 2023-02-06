News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's 12 most romantic restaurants for a perfect Valentine's Day meal, according to Tripadvisor reviews

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, many of you might be wondering where to take your loved one for the perfect romantic meal.

By Gary Flockhart
9 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 1:50pm

Edinburgh is blessed with some of the finest food and drink venues in the UK – and diners are spoiled for choice when it comes to romantic locations.

To help you decide where to take your significant other this Valentine's Day, here are the 12 most romantic restaurants in Edinburgh as chosen by diners’ review scores on TripAdvisor.

The 12 most romantic restaurants in Edinburgh as chosen by diners’ review scores on TripAdvisor.

2. Dine

Where: 1st floor, 10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh EH1 2ED. About: An award-winning brasserie, Champagne and cocktail lounge located in Edinburgh's financial centre.

3. New Chapter

Where: 18 Eyre Place, Edinburgh EH3 5EP. About: Offering a modern menu which mixes European influences with Scottish produce, New Chapter is the perfect place for a memorable meal - whether it’s a romantic dinner for two or a family.

4. Dean Banks at the Pompadour

Where: Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh EH1 2AB. About: The Pompadour is a beautiful room with magnificent views of Edinburgh Castle.

