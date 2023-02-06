With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, many of you might be wondering where to take your loved one for the perfect romantic meal.
Edinburgh is blessed with some of the finest food and drink venues in the UK – and diners are spoiled for choice when it comes to romantic locations.
To help you decide where to take your significant other this Valentine's Day, here are the 12 most romantic restaurants in Edinburgh as chosen by diners’ review scores on TripAdvisor.
1. Collage Maker-06-Feb-2023-01.14-PM (1).jpg
The 12 most romantic restaurants in Edinburgh as chosen by diners’ review scores on TripAdvisor.
Photo: Third Party
2. Dine
Where: 1st floor, 10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh EH1 2ED. About: An award-winning brasserie, Champagne and cocktail lounge located in Edinburgh's financial centre.
Photo: Third Party
3. New Chapter
Where: 18 Eyre Place, Edinburgh EH3 5EP. About: Offering a modern menu which mixes European influences with Scottish produce, New Chapter is the perfect place for a memorable meal - whether it’s a romantic dinner for two or a family.
Photo: Third Party
4. Dean Banks at the Pompadour
Where: Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh EH1 2AB. About: The Pompadour is a beautiful room with magnificent views of Edinburgh Castle.
Photo: Third Party