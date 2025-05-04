Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese beverage consisting of tea, often milk or fruit juice, and chewy tapioca pearls, which make the "bubbles".

It's a popular drink with a unique texture and flavour, offering a customised experience with various toppings and flavours. It is said to have first been created back in the 1980s.

The sweet beverage has risen in popularity in recent years, gaining fans from over the world thanks to social media, with content on platforms like TikTok and YouTube showcasing many different versions.

Edinburgh has not been left behind with this recent boom in bubble tea, with stores popping up across the city in recent years. See our gallery below for the best places in the city to try out this on-trend Asian drink.

1 . Jan's Bubbles This bubble tea store at Merchiston Place in Edinburgh is open Tuesday to Friday, 11.30am-6pm, and 11am-6pm at weekends. It has a Google rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 64 reviews. | Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Bubbleology If you fancy a bubble tea while out shopping at the St James Quarter you could pop along to Bubbleology at the city centre shopping centre. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

3 . Love Tea This bubble tea store at Lister Square at Quatermile One, off the Meadows, has a Google rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 15 reviews. | National World Photo: Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales