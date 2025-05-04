Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese beverage consisting of tea, often milk or fruit juice, and chewy tapioca pearls, which make the "bubbles".
It's a popular drink with a unique texture and flavour, offering a customised experience with various toppings and flavours. It is said to have first been created back in the 1980s.
The sweet beverage has risen in popularity in recent years, gaining fans from over the world thanks to social media, with content on platforms like TikTok and YouTube showcasing many different versions.
Edinburgh has not been left behind with this recent boom in bubble tea, with stores popping up across the city in recent years. See our gallery below for the best places in the city to try out this on-trend Asian drink.
