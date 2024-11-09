Growing up in Edinburgh in the 1980s: 17 old pictures showing what Edinburgh life was like in 1987

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 9th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST
Here are 17 old photographs showing what life was like in Edinburgh back in 1987.

Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 1987 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 37 years.

To a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic journey back to 1987 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh.

Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society.

Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society. Photo: TSR

Edinburgh businessman and Indian restaurant owner Tony Miah presents a £10,000 cheque to British Airways stewardess Pat Kerr for the BA Dhaka Orphanage Fund in December 1987.

Edinburgh businessman and Indian restaurant owner Tony Miah presents a £10,000 cheque to British Airways stewardess Pat Kerr for the BA Dhaka Orphanage Fund in December 1987. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

