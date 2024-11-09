Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 1987 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 37 years.
1. 17 photos of Edinburgh in 1987
To a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic journey back to 1987. Photo: Third Party
2. Restoring Moubray House 1987
A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh. Photo: Joe Steele
3. Fountainbridge tenements 1987
Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society. Photo: TSR
4. Tony Miah cheque presentation to BA 1987
Edinburgh businessman and Indian restaurant owner Tony Miah presents a £10,000 cheque to British Airways stewardess Pat Kerr for the BA Dhaka Orphanage Fund in December 1987. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood