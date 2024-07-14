Edinburgh's best pubs to grab a drink during the Fringe, according to us

2 . George Square Gardens

This Fringe hot spot was recommended by Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison. She said: "It’s not a pub, but George Square Gardens is one of the best places to stop for a drink and something to eat while the Fringe is on. Home of the Food Festival which runs until the end of July, there are lots of different foods on offer and if the weather is good, it’s lovely to sit out with a pint and enjoy the sun." Photo: Supplied