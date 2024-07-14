Edinburgh's best pubs to grab a drink during the Fringe, according to us

With so many great Edinburgh pubs to choose from for visitors and locals heading to the Fringe in August, our reporters have chosen their favourite pubs and bars to grab a quick drink in between catching shows.
All of our recommendations are in the city centre close to the main Fringe venues, giving you a head start in getting to the bar!
1. The World's End
Evening News reporter Jamie Saunderson chose this traditional Edinburgh pub on the Royal Mile. He said: "One of the Royal Mile’s most famous watering holes, this traditional bar dates back to the 16th century. It is popular with tourists seeking live music, old-school vibes and delicious pints." | Google Maps
2. George Square Gardens
This Fringe hot spot was recommended by Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison. She said: "It’s not a pub, but George Square Gardens is one of the best places to stop for a drink and something to eat while the Fringe is on. Home of the Food Festival which runs until the end of July, there are lots of different foods on offer and if the weather is good, it’s lovely to sit out with a pint and enjoy the sun." Photo: Supplied
3. Summerhall
Reporter Neil Johnstone chose this popular Fringe venue off the Meadows as a great spot to grab a drink during the world's largest art's festival. He said: "Summerhall has been my favourite Fringe venue for a number of years. The bar and outside courtyard has a real buzz about and I find myself heading there just to soak up all the festival vibes." | Mihaela Bodlovic
4. Footlights Bar and Grill
Reporter Kevin Quinn recommends this Spittal Street pub in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle. He said: "This West Port pub on Spittal Street is within walking distance from most Fringe venues and is one of my favourite watering holes in Edinburgh. With a friendly atmosphere and plenty of tables and chairs, this is the perfect spot for a pit stop to grab a drink and something to eat between shows." Photo: Third Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.