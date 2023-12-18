Edinburgh's Gravity Beer Festival releases ‘early birds’ tickets ahead of return to Summerhall in 2024

The Gravity Beer Festival will be back at Summerhall in Edinburgh next year

Attention beer lovers! An Edinburgh craft beer festival launched by Barney’s Beer earlier this year is set to return next year – and its first batch of ‘very early birds’ tickets have been released, just in time for Christmas.

The Gravity Beer Festival, which welcomed more than 900 visitors for its first edition in 2023, will be back at Summerhall on September 27 and 28, 2024.

With an entirely new brewery line up, the organisers will be increasing the festival’s capacity to 1,500 visitors over three public and one trade sessions.

The Gravity Beer Festival, launched by Barney’s Beer in Summerhall, Edinburgh, this year, is returning in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the event, Andrew Barnett (aka Barney), founder of Barney’s Beer and Gravity Beer Festival said: “We're really excited to be able to jump straight into organising for Gravity 2024 in September next year. This year was so much fun, and we have some new ideas that we'd like to add to the event to make it even bigger and better.”

Gravity Beer Festival is an ‘all inclusive’ festival. Ticket-holders will be given a branded glass, access to the beer halls and the possibility to sample anything on offer. Visitors will be invited to work their way through the Beer List (responsibly of course) and try some of the best beers in the UK. They’ll also have the chance to meet the brewers themselves and attend one of Gravity’s exclusive talks and tastings.