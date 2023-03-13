The Holyrood Distillery is offering Edinburgh residents free distillery tours, along with samples of award-winning spirits.

Every Thursday night, the distillery will hold ‘EH Evenings’, when anyone with an EH postcode can book a complimentary ticket for the tour. Locals will then get exclusive access to the bar, stocked with local beers and spirits and a selection of delicious cocktails, with food available from gourmet burger restaurant Luxford. Local bands will also entertain the crowds of Edinburgh residents with live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holyrood Distillery is situated at the base of Arthur’s Seat, just a short walk from the Royal Mile. It opened in 2019, and has since been recognised as Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Icons of Whisky 2021 Awards and shortlisted as Tourism Destination of the Year 2022 at the Scottish Whisky Awards. As well as producing whisky, the distillery also makes award-winning gin, rum and other spirits – including a Japanese sake and a Chocolate Malt spirit.

Edinburgh residents with EH postcodes can book free tours at Holyrood Distillery for Thursday nights.