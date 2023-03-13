Edinburgh's Holyrood Distillery offers free tours and spirit samples to locals with EH postcode
Edinburgh residents to get exclusive free access to Holyrood Distillery on Thursday evenings
The Holyrood Distillery is offering Edinburgh residents free distillery tours, along with samples of award-winning spirits.
Every Thursday night, the distillery will hold ‘EH Evenings’, when anyone with an EH postcode can book a complimentary ticket for the tour. Locals will then get exclusive access to the bar, stocked with local beers and spirits and a selection of delicious cocktails, with food available from gourmet burger restaurant Luxford. Local bands will also entertain the crowds of Edinburgh residents with live music.
Holyrood Distillery is situated at the base of Arthur’s Seat, just a short walk from the Royal Mile. It opened in 2019, and has since been recognised as Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Icons of Whisky 2021 Awards and shortlisted as Tourism Destination of the Year 2022 at the Scottish Whisky Awards. As well as producing whisky, the distillery also makes award-winning gin, rum and other spirits – including a Japanese sake and a Chocolate Malt spirit.
Holly Aynsley, Events Manager for Holyrood Distillery, said: “We wanted to create something exclusively for Edinburgh locals, as a thank you for sharing the city we call home. We’d love for residents to join us to learn more about our urban distillery, enjoy a drink with us, and support local bands.” Tickets are very limited, so advance booking is essential. Complimentary tickets are available to book now via the ticket link. Ticket holders must be over 18 and show photo ID and proof of Edinburgh postcode on entry.