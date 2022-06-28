Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Teaming up with some of the best street food vendors from around Scotland, guests will be able to enjoy fantastic local food and choose from an exciting drinks menu that has been made specially for the summer months.

The Holyrood Distillery summer festivities will host four local Scottish street food vendors across July and August. Photo: Holyrood Distillery.

In you fancy tasting various cuisines from all over the world alfresco style this summer, then head down to the Holyrood Distillery courtyard at St Leonard’s Lane this July and August.

Taqueria Don Güero, a nominee at the recent Scottish Street Food Awards, known for their dazzling Mexican food, will be serving up Latin American delights between June 30 – July 3.

Edinburgh’s own Lemon Squeezy, another Street Food Award finalist, will be holding centre court between July 7 - 10 offering their selection of global-themed street food, and Stag Bites The Hog can be found later in the month between July 18 – 24, wowing guests with quality slow cooked and smoked meats.

If you fancy a taste of the Oriental, then check out the Bánh Mì Brothers food stall, who will be residing at the distillery between August 2-14, serving up Vietnamese sandwiches.

The courtyard is open for street food and cocktails Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 7pm, and Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 9pm. Photo: Holyrood Distillery.

Holyrood Distillery’s exclusive cocktail menu has been designed to complement the summer street food offerings and includes some brand new in-house cocktails.

Guests will be able to try a variety of contemporary drinks including The Holyrood Mule, made with New Make Spirit 01, fresh lime juice, sugar, cucumber bitters and ginger ale and the Holyrood Distillery White Sangria made with Charmed Circle, sugar, white wine and sprite.

The Distillery will also be staging a series of tasting events at its indoor bar and visitors can also take part in a self-guided ‘Hauf n Hauf’ experience, sampling a variety of exciting pairings, including a half pint of Charmed Circle Pilot Lager with the distillery’s Charmed Circle Strong Waters Spirit drink.

Should the weather take a turn for the worse, a marquee with festoon lighting and outdoor heaters have been installed to provide extra comfort.

For those who want to learn more about Edinburgh’s brewing and distilling tradition, Charmed Circle Brewery and Distillery Walking Tours will be available on selected days throughout the summer.

Guests will not only learn about the history of brewing and distilling in the area, but will also enjoy a storytelling adventure into some of the little-known intrigues and scandals of the city’s brewing hey-dey, including the role of ‘witches’ and Queen Victoria’s disapproval of the industry.

Holyrood Distillery’s Event Manager, Holly Aynsley, said: “We’re really excited to be celebrating summer and festival season in the city by launching our new rolling programme of street food and cocktail events in our courtyard.

“Some of the best street food vendors in Scotland will be serving up an eclectic mix of Mexican cuisine to Vietnamese sandwiches, each complementing our exclusive cocktail menu perfectly.”

Tickets for the walking tours cost £35 and can be booked at www.HolyroodDistillery.co.uk.