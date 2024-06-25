Edinburgh's Primark cafe in Princes Street gets The Lion King makeover as part of 30th celebrations
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lion King has arrived at the Princes Street store’s cafe as part of the animated film’s 30th anniversary celebrations and will be in place until August 18.
Staff at the store ‘just can’t wait’ to welcome customers, who will be able to choose a safari snack from the themed menu.
There will also be The Lion King themed products on the shop floor as part of the collaboration.
Tim Kelly, Primark’s director of new business development, said: “We’ve seen an amazing response from customers to our revolving cafe themes so far, so we’re delighted to reveal the next chapter with Simba and Nala in the limelight.
“At Primark, we’re always looking at ways to bring unrivalled in-store experiences to our customers and give them more reasons to visit their local store. We hope our customers in Edinburgh love our latest offering, and keep an eye out for the next revolving theme later this year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.