Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh shoppers should be prepared to be transported to the Pride Lands this summer, as Primark’s cafe in the city undergoes a Disney-themed makeover.

The Lion King has arrived at the Princes Street store’s cafe as part of the animated film’s 30th anniversary celebrations and will be in place until August 18.

Staff at the store ‘just can’t wait’ to welcome customers, who will be able to choose a safari snack from the themed menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lion King cafe is now up and running at Primark in Edinburgh's Princes Street | Primark

There will also be The Lion King themed products on the shop floor as part of the collaboration.

Tim Kelly, Primark’s director of new business development, said: “We’ve seen an amazing response from customers to our revolving cafe themes so far, so we’re delighted to reveal the next chapter with Simba and Nala in the limelight.