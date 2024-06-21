June 17, 1995 was a real landmark occasion, as it was the day Auld Reekie conquered prejudice with a resounding display of Pride, as more than 3,000 people triumphantly marched together from Broughton Street to the Meadows via Princes Street.
Fast forward to today, and the longest-running LGBTQIA+ celebration in Scotland has grown massively since 1995. This year’s event is a day-long affair, culminating in a huge open-air gig from pop sensations Atomic Kitten. The chart-topping girl group will close the celebrations at Bristo Square, upon the completion of the annual march through the city’s streets
As thousands of people take to the streets of Edinburgh to celebrate diversity on Saturday, we look back to that first ever Pride march in the city. Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1995 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
