Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pride Edinburgh is set to take place this weekend for its 27th event. The event has run for 29 years in the capital city and is the longest running LGBTQIA+ celebration in Scotland. The event will see thousands of people take to the streets to celebrate diversity.

Pride Edinburgh chair, Brett Herriot, said: “The LGBTQI+ community must stand united as one and I hope you will enjoy the events planned and will join us on the March on Saturday, the 22nd June as we make our annual statement to the world that we are here, we are queer and we’re proud of ourselves and each other.

“By standing together we offer support for those under the yoke of oppression in those parts of the world that fail to accept diversity, especially this year as we continue to support our Trans Siblings. We do this with Pride and love in our hearts for a better and brighter future for not only the LGBTQI+ community but for all humanity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The march passing through Edinburgh during Pride 2023. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire | Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

When is Pride Edinburgh?

Pride Edinburgh is scheduled to take place on Saturday June 22.

Pride Edinburgh 2024 timings

The Pride Edinburgh march will get underway at 1pm. The Pride March arrives at its final stop, the EUSA Campus, at 2.pm. The official Pride Guide states: “When the march arrives at the festival village it will take some time to get everyone through into the main arena, and once we reach capacity entry will be temporarily paused.

“Please proceed to George Square Gardens which will be open for picnics or continue across out to middle meadow walk and onto the meadows for more space. The arena will re- open when capacity allows. Please take all rubbish with you from George Square Gardens and we ask you follow the directions of police and our stewarding team.”

Who will be performing at Pride Edinburgh?

The following musical acts will be performing at the Festival Village in Bristo Square:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atomic Kitten

Kelli-Leigh

Amelia Lily

Kitty Scott-Claus

Ellie Diamond

Savanna Darnell

Tina Justina

Pride Edinburgh 2023 parade route

Those participating in the Pride Edinburgh March are asked to meet at the Scottish Parliament at 12:15pm. Speeches will begin at 12.30, with an invited guest speaking from a Lothian double decker bus.

The march is due to set off at 1pm, travelling up the Canongate and continuing along the Royal Mile. After passing the Lawnmarket, the march will turn onto George IV Bridge and head towards Potterrow before arriving at the EUSA Campus in Bristo Square at 2pm.

Pride Edinburgh 2024 road closures

Here are all the road closures that will be in place across the city for Pride 2024.

Horse Wynd

Royal Mile

George IV Bridge (southbound)

Bristo Place, Potterrow

Chapel Street