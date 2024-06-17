Edinburgh Pride 2024: Everything you need to know including music acts, start times and road closures
Pride Edinburgh chair, Brett Herriot, said: “The LGBTQI+ community must stand united as one and I hope you will enjoy the events planned and will join us on the March on Saturday, the 22nd June as we make our annual statement to the world that we are here, we are queer and we’re proud of ourselves and each other.
“By standing together we offer support for those under the yoke of oppression in those parts of the world that fail to accept diversity, especially this year as we continue to support our Trans Siblings. We do this with Pride and love in our hearts for a better and brighter future for not only the LGBTQI+ community but for all humanity.”
When is Pride Edinburgh?
Pride Edinburgh is scheduled to take place on Saturday June 22.
Pride Edinburgh 2024 timings
The Pride Edinburgh march will get underway at 1pm. The Pride March arrives at its final stop, the EUSA Campus, at 2.pm. The official Pride Guide states: “When the march arrives at the festival village it will take some time to get everyone through into the main arena, and once we reach capacity entry will be temporarily paused.
“Please proceed to George Square Gardens which will be open for picnics or continue across out to middle meadow walk and onto the meadows for more space. The arena will re- open when capacity allows. Please take all rubbish with you from George Square Gardens and we ask you follow the directions of police and our stewarding team.”
Who will be performing at Pride Edinburgh?
The following musical acts will be performing at the Festival Village in Bristo Square:
- Atomic Kitten
- Kelli-Leigh
- Amelia Lily
- Kitty Scott-Claus
- Ellie Diamond
- Savanna Darnell
- Tina Justina
Pride Edinburgh 2023 parade route
Those participating in the Pride Edinburgh March are asked to meet at the Scottish Parliament at 12:15pm. Speeches will begin at 12.30, with an invited guest speaking from a Lothian double decker bus.
The march is due to set off at 1pm, travelling up the Canongate and continuing along the Royal Mile. After passing the Lawnmarket, the march will turn onto George IV Bridge and head towards Potterrow before arriving at the EUSA Campus in Bristo Square at 2pm.
Pride Edinburgh 2024 road closures
Here are all the road closures that will be in place across the city for Pride 2024.
Horse Wynd
Royal Mile
George IV Bridge (southbound)
Bristo Place, Potterrow
Chapel Street
George Square (north leg)
