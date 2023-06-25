Streets were bursting with the colour of flags, banners and packed with members of the LGBTQI+ community enjoying the celebration of diversity on Saturday, June 24. Starting at the Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood crowds joined the walk to Bristo Square for a variety of performances on the main stage, alongside markets, food, bars, and dancing. This is the 26th year of Pride Edinburgh and organisers said this year’s event was 'bigger than ever’.