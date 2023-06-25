News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Police Scotland gives guidance as 999 service goes down
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
People take part in the Pride Edinburgh 2023 parade through Edinburgh city centre on Saturday June 24, 2023. PA Photo: Lesley Martin/PA WirePeople take part in the Pride Edinburgh 2023 parade through Edinburgh city centre on Saturday June 24, 2023. PA Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
People take part in the Pride Edinburgh 2023 parade through Edinburgh city centre on Saturday June 24, 2023. PA Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Edinburgh Pride 2023 in photos: 10 pictures as thousands take to streets with flags, banners and bright clothes

Thousands turned out in Edinburgh to celebrate diversity at the Pride 2023 event
By Jolene Campbell
Published 25th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

Crowds lined the streets of the city centre for the Edinburgh Pride event, the longest running LGBTQIA+ celebration in Scotland.

Streets were bursting with the colour of flags, banners and packed with members of the LGBTQI+ community enjoying the celebration of diversity on Saturday, June 24. Starting at the Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood crowds joined the walk to Bristo Square for a variety of performances on the main stage, alongside markets, food, bars, and dancing. This is the 26th year of Pride Edinburgh and organisers said this year’s event was 'bigger than ever’.

FM condemns proposals to house asylum seekers on Leith Ship

The streets of the Capital filled with people in colourful costumes, fans and badges. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

1. Colourful fans and costumes

The streets of the Capital filled with people in colourful costumes, fans and badges. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire Photo: Lesley Martin

Photo Sales
People in high spirits at Pride Edinburgh 2023 parade through Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

2. High spirits

People in high spirits at Pride Edinburgh 2023 parade through Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire Photo: Lesley Martin

Photo Sales
Alphie celebrates at the Pride Edinburgh 2023 parade with colourful sunglasses. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

3. Alphie takes part in the Pride

Alphie celebrates at the Pride Edinburgh 2023 parade with colourful sunglasses. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire Photo: Lesley Martin

Photo Sales
Thousands turn out for Scotland’s longest running LGBTQIA+ celebration. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

4. Crowd marches through streets

Thousands turn out for Scotland’s longest running LGBTQIA+ celebration. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire Photo: Lesley Martin

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:EdinburghScotlandScottish Parliament