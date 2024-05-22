Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Noughties pop stars to close 2024 Edinburgh Pride celebrations

Pop sensations Atomic Kitten are set to headline a huge open-air gig when Pride Edinburgh celebrates its 29th year next month.

The chart-topping girl group will close a day of celebrations for Edinburgh’s LGBTQ+ community with a gig at Bristo Square on June 22, upon the completion of the annual march through the city’s streets.

Following the success of 2023’s celebrations, where the city saw thousands of people March through the city, this year’s Pride Edinburgh is guaranteed to be bigger and better than ever before.

Atomic Kitten will close proceedings when Pride Edinburgh celebrates its 29th year next month.

Completing the lineup for the star-studded day are Grammy-nominated vocalist Kelli-Leigh, X Factor finalist Amelia Lily, Drag Race UK stars Kitty Scott-Claus and Ellie Diamond and former Love Island contestant turned artist Savanna Darnell. The Main Stage will be hosted by Edinburgh drag queen royalty Blaze.

This year’s main stage entertainment is scheduled to kick off at 2pm. Bristo Square will also play host to the Festival Village, which will include the Community Fair, Trans Chill Space, George Square PicNic Area and Youth Zone. In the Festival Village, pride-goers will also find a Sexual Wellness Area in partnership with Waverly Care powered by Scottish Gas.

Brett Herriot, Chair of Pride Edinburgh, says: “Scotland's biggest annual celebration of Diversity returns for 2024 – bigger and brighter than ever.

“During the most difficult times both politically and personally for many in the LGBTQIA+ community visibility matters more than ever and our theme for this year's event. ‘Stronger Together’ will prove that the community stands shoulder to shoulder and marches forward until equality and protection is achieved for everyone across the rainbow spectrum and beyond.”

The Pride Edinburgh March will assemble at The Scottish Parliament Buildings on June 22 at 12:15pm, with the march commencing at 1pm.