These are 17 old photos showing Edinburgh as it was back in 1981

Today, we’re looking back in Edinburgh as it was in 1981 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed in 43 years.

That year, there was plenty of change in Scotland's capital city as the nation settled into an economically uncertain new decade.

Those of a certain age will remember with sadness that a number of local institutions – including the Ritz Cinema on Rodney Street, RW Forsyth department store on Princes Street and jewellers Abbott of Greyfriars – closed their doors.

But there was plenty of other stuff going on that year, too, as you will see from these photographs.

Have a scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1981 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Edinburgh in 1981 - photo gallery

FMC (Meat) Ltd's Slaughterhouse at Gorgie Edinburgh Taken in 1981.

FMC Meats

FMC (Meat) Ltd's Slaughterhouse at Gorgie Edinburgh Taken in 1981.

Young unemployed people demonstrate outside St Andrew's House in Edinburgh about the Youth Opportunities Programme (June 1981)

YOP demonstration

Young unemployed people demonstrate outside St Andrew's House in Edinburgh about the Youth Opportunities Programme (June 1981)

Shops in Princes Street Edinburgh were closing down regularly in 1981, due to a combination of high rates and poor trade. This branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland was closed down.

Princes Street shops close down 1981

Shops in Princes Street Edinburgh were closing down regularly in 1981, due to a combination of high rates and poor trade. This branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland was closed down.

