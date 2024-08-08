Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new bar and grill is set to open this weekend offering a wide range of pub favourites, live music and stunning views of South Queensferry’s iconic bridges.

Edwards Bar & Grill is set to open on Friday night at 24 Hopetoun Road. Offering classic pub and grill dishes along with a new seafood menu and daily specials, the new restaurant and pub will also host live music, quiz nights, karaoke and screen live sport.

The opening of the restaurant coincides with the closing weekend of the Ferry Fair Festival - an annual event that attracts thousands each year. Owner, Andrew Edwards said: “We thought it would be great to open this weekend. There’s around 23,000 people who stay in South Queensferry but when the fair is on everyone and their dog comes here. We’re going to offer the community a great menu in a vibrant venue where there’s a bit of everything going on.

“We’re a family run pub which serves high end bar and grill food. It will be myself, my wife Melissa and my nephew Jack running the place but we’ve also got a great team of staff and some really creative chefs who have worked in places like Down The Hatch and Six By Nico.”

Starters include popular pub dishes including haggis bon bons, nachos and breaded scampi with mains including haggis, neeps and tatties, fish and chips, fajitas and the Edwards House steak pie and chips with a splash of red wine.

Chargrill items include sirloin and rib eye steaks, a range of burgers including beef, chicken, halloumi and veggie and chicken skewers. There is also a mouthwatering dessert list and dedicated children’s menu.

It comes one year after the team opened their first Edwards Bar & Grill in Dunfermline in March 2023. Andrew said: “We’ve always wanted to be on the Edinburgh side of the bridge and this location couldn’t be any better - the views are absolutely amazing. We’ll have a soft launch on Friday night and we have live entertainment booked in for Saturday.”

Edwards Bar & Grill in South Queensferry will have 70 covers inside and an additional 20 covers within their beer garden that looks onto the Firth of Forth.

Andrew, who also has his own building company has been overseeing the kit out of the new restaurant, which his team has been able to turn around in just four weeks after they got the keys last month.

He said: “We did most of the design ourselves and invested a lot into it, and because we’ve had the experience of operating over the road for the last year and a half we knew what we wanted to do at this venue. It’s been very challenging and we’ve been working long hours but we’ve made it.”

For more information you can visit the Edwards Bar & Grill website.