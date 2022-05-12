On Saturday night, the grand final of the much-loved song cotenst takes place in the beautiful Italian city of Turin – and Eurovision fans will be seeking out the best places to watch the action unfold.

For those in need of inspiration of where to go to, the team at Coffee Friend are on hand to help you out.

New research from the UK-based coffee and coffee machines retailer takes a deep dive into all the cafés, pubs and bars across the UK that are hosting viewing parties for Eurovision 2022.

Taking into account ratings and reviews from visitors on TripAdviser, the team have carefully selected the best all-round venues deserving of 12 points from the judging panel.

Number one on the list is GRUB in Manchester, with an excellence percentage of 100%, while The 2 Brewers in Clapham, London (93%) and Bar Revenge in Brighton (80%) closely followed.

Other London venues that are set to ensure your night is one to remember are Soho’s upmarket Phoenix Arts Club and cabaret bar Halfway to Heaven in Charing Cross.

Also included in the top 11 was Edinburgh pub Woodland Creatures, which is situated on Leith Walk.

Such is their love for Eurovsion, the team at Woodland Creatures said the competition is the real reason we bought a TV.

In a post on their website, they wrote: “All of us wanted the night off to watch it, so as a compromise, we bought a TV and decided to host a party!

“We will have scorecards for everyone in attendance, and prizes for the closest scores and most outrageously Eurovision outfit.”

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “Every year you can count on Eurovision for a fun-filled evening, with people finally getting to enjoy coming together once again and celebrating the much-loved contest as pandemic restrictions have eased.