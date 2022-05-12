This is when Edinburgh hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 1972
This weekend the Italian city of Turin hosts the grand final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – but back in 1972, the eyes of the world were on Edinburgh as the Usher Hall hosted the much-loved song competition.

Thursday, 12th May 2022
Representing the UK in 1972 were The New Seekers with the song Beg, Steal Or Borrow.

Up against 17 other countries, they were respectable runners-up to Luxembourg's Vicky Leandross, whose song ​Apres Toi garnered 128 points to ​the UK's 114.

Here are some highlights from the event in Edinburgh.

1. The New Seekers

Here you can see The New Seekers on the West End of Princes Street, by a sign that points in the direction of the Usher Hall, where the Eurovision song contest took place. The New Seekers were the UK entry in 1972.

2. Hosted by Moira Shearer

Moira Shearer hosted the 1972 contest - she was an internationally renowned British ballet dancer and actress. Shearer is best remembered for her performances in the likes of The Red Shoes (1948) and Peeping Tom (1960).

3. Change of venue

The original host for the 1972 Eurovision contest was meant to be Monaco, however they were unable to meet the demands of hosting the event - the BBC stepped in and the contest was staged in Edinburgh instead.

4. Winning country

Luxembourg won the 1972 contest, with their song Apres toi, sung in French by Vicky Leandros.

