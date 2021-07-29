Fat Hippo is opening its doors in St James Quarter next month.

And with dishes on its menu like the Trainspotting-reminiscent ‘Born Slippy’, it’s sure to fit right in here in Edinburgh

The independent business – which specialises in decadent burgers, loaded fries, and quirky flavours – will open a concession in the new shopping centre on August 23, and be available exclusively on Deliveroo.

Fat Hippo is bringing its Born Slippy burgers to Edinburgh next month (Fat Hippo)

Michael Phillips, who founded Fat Hippo in 2010, said: “The last year has been difficult for everyone, especially the hospitality sector, but we just couldn’t turn down the opportunity to bring Fat Hippo to Scotland.

“St. James Quarter is the perfect location for us to be based and we can’t wait for the people of Edinburgh to enjoy ‘the good kind of gluttony’”.

Hailing from the north of England, Fat Hippo will serve its signature beef and boneless buttermilk chicken patties, as well as a ‘carefully-designed’ range of plant-based and gluten-free burgers.

Options include the memorable PB& Double J (a beef burger topped with peanut butter and bacon jam), Stinky Pete (a blue cheese extravaganza) and the Oprah Sin-free (a vegan patty with vegan cheese, facon, onion rings and the signature Fat Hippo sauce).

But it’s not all about the burgers. Their wacky starters include frickles (deep fried pickles), trash browns, dirty waffles, and wachos (waffle nachos).

Michael Johnson, operations manager, said: “It’s been an incredible ride over the last ten years feeding the ever-growing herd of burger lovers and now we can’t wait to bring the best burgers to Edinburgh”.

