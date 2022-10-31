An Edinburgh restaurant’s curry challenge has ranked third on a list of the UK’s toughest to complete – and it’s free of charge for anyone who manages to finish it.

Kismot, a family-run Indian and Bangladeshi diner on St Leonard’s Street, achieved the bronze medal position on StagWeb’s top 15 list of the UK’s Toughest Food Challenges 2022.

And the Capital eatery's ‘Kismot Killer’ is so hot, the party-planning website has branded it as “absolutely chaotic”

You'll need to sign a disclaimer if you want to give Kismot's sizzling hot curry a try

Steve Roddy, StagWeb’s Director of Operations, said: “Putting together this list at StagWeb HQ caused a lot of internal arguments.

“Loads of our team thought the spice-based challenges were harder, loads thought the massive, meaty burger challenges would be more difficult, but in the end, majority ruled, and we ended up with our Top 15 hit list.

“The Kismot curry challenge sounds absolutely chaotic.”

Speaking about their famous dish, Kismot say it is “one of the worlds hottest curries – maybe THE hottest!”

Kismot’s curry challenge has caused controversy in the past, with two participants rushed to hospital in 2011 after becoming “very unwell” as a result of taking part.

But its creators point to its enduring popularity and the thousands of pounds raised for charity every year.

Those wishing to step up to the plate must sign a disclaimer absolving Kismot of any responsibility for their wellbeing.

One line in the tongue-in-cheek document reads: “If you die whilst eating the curry, members of the table must share the cost of your ­Kismot Killer.”

Kismot’s owners explained: “We have sourced all of the top five hottest chillies in the world (according to the Guinness Book of World Records) and together the combination we use and how the dish is cooked is mind blowing, super hot and will challenge even those with asbestos mouths!

“A legal Disclaimer must be signed and 25% of the cost is also donated to charity.”

Kismot say that only around one in 50 are successful in completing their challenge.

The curry is so spicy that the restaurant make the dangers very clear on their menu.

It states: “Kismot will take no responsibility for your bodily functions after you finish.

“If you die whilst eating the curry, the members of your table must share the cost of your Kismot Killer.

“If you become ill due to the Kimsot Killer, or if you find that you are experiencing problems with your lover(s) then under no circumstance are you entitled to blame Kismot Restaurant or any members of staff.

“For your own wellbeing we highly recommend that you immediately put your toilet paper in the freezer when you get home.

