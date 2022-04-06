After two years of cancellations, the Foodies Festival is returning to Edinburgh’s Inverleith Park on August 5-7.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which has a line-up that includes its usual mix of celebrity and local chefs.

The Edinburgh contingent includes Scotland’s National Chef, Gary Maclean, of Creel Caught at Bonnie & Wild, as well as Paul Wedgwood from Edinburgh’s Wedgwood the Restaurant and Mark Greenaway from his eponymous Waldorf Astoria restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Rhodes - Pic: Jason Edge

“Being part of Foodies this year is going to be so much fun and getting face to face with the public again is going to be very special, I am also excited to see and meet and learn from the incredible line up of chefs who have kept us going throughout lockdowns. Can’t wait”, says Maclean.

Also appearing in the Chef’s Kitchen for demonstrations and discussions include MasterChef 2021 champion, Tom Rhodes, and The Professionals version of the show’s 2021 champion, Daniel Lee.

Along with 150 exhibitors, there will also be lots of new elements to the festival this year. These include a Cook Book Shop, Shopping Village, the Hot Chilli Challenge, a Kids Cookery School and a Drinks Theatre.

As far as entertainment goes, the Saturday night will feature Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, and you can see N-Trance – of Nineties hit, Set You Free, fame – on Friday. The Musicians Against Homelessness stage will feature over 40 artists, including local bands and new acts from across the UK.

Gary Maclean

After this date, Foodies will be heading to Glasgow’s Rouken Glen Park from August 12-14.

Early Bird Adult tickets from £19, www.foodiesfestival.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.