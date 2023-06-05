News you can trust since 1873
Gin Day Edinburgh: The 8 best gin bars in Edinburgh where you can enjoy a martini or a gin cocktail

Celebrate World Gin Day in Edinburgh with a cocktail in these amazing bars
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 6th May 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

This Saturday, June 10, is World Gin Day – and we’re celebrating by naming the best gin bars in the Capital.

Scotland is the largest producer of gin in the world, it’s no wonder that Edinburgh is full of bars showcasing the juniper-flavoured spirit. Whether you prefer a gin and tonic, a classic cocktail like a martini or a Negroni, or a more inventive concoction, there are plenty of spots in Edinburgh that will serve you the perfect drink for World Gin Day.

Here are the 8 best gin bars in Edinburgh

This Prohibition-style speakeasy bar hidden in the heart of Edinburgh, on Queen Street, is known for its delicious and creative cocktails. On the menu are many gin inventions, including the Tian Tian - which combines boutique gin with absinthe and pea cordial - and the Strange Beauty - a martini-like creation with a Greek salad cordial mixed in. One reviewer wrote: "What a find. A gin cocktail bar behind a bookcase below a 'barbers shop'".

Gin is in this bar's name, so it's a perfect place for lovers of the juniper-flavoured spirit. McGonagalls Gin & Whisky Emporium on George IV Bridge serves up delicious gin cocktails, from quirky creations like the Raspberry Raffle and the Clover Club to classic staples, including the Bramble and the Edinburgh Negroni. One customer gave the bar a five-star Google review, and said they'd tasted "one of the best gins I ever had!"

This gin and cocktail bar in the Newington area of Edinburgh has a massive range of different spirits. 56 North also has an in-house distillery, which hosts gin tastings and experiences. One reviewer wrote: "Definitely a place to visit if you like gin. The menu is extensive and has every type of gin you could want."

Located in Edinburgh's West End on Morrison Street, this specialist gin bar has an extensive cocktail list, full of sweet, sour and fruity drinks made with the spirit. After their visit, one customer took to Google to compliment the bar on its "great selection of gins, and lovely service".

Related topics:EdinburghScotland