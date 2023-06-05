This Saturday, June 10, is World Gin Day – and we’re celebrating by naming the best gin bars in the Capital.
Scotland is the largest producer of gin in the world, it’s no wonder that Edinburgh is full of bars showcasing the juniper-flavoured spirit. Whether you prefer a gin and tonic, a classic cocktail like a martini or a Negroni, or a more inventive concoction, there are plenty of spots in Edinburgh that will serve you the perfect drink for World Gin Day.
1. Panda and Sons
This Prohibition-style speakeasy bar hidden in the heart of Edinburgh, on Queen Street, is known for its delicious and creative cocktails. On the menu are many gin inventions, including the Tian Tian - which combines boutique gin with absinthe and pea cordial - and the Strange Beauty - a martini-like creation with a Greek salad cordial mixed in. One reviewer wrote: "What a find. A gin cocktail bar behind a bookcase below a 'barbers shop'". Photo: Third Party
2. McGonagalls Gin & Whisky Emporium
Gin is in this bar's name, so it's a perfect place for lovers of the juniper-flavoured spirit. McGonagalls Gin & Whisky Emporium on George IV Bridge serves up delicious gin cocktails, from quirky creations like the Raspberry Raffle and the Clover Club to classic staples, including the Bramble and the Edinburgh Negroni. One customer gave the bar a five-star Google review, and said they'd tasted "one of the best gins I ever had!" Photo: Alem Sanchez / Pexels / Canva Pro
3. 56 North
This gin and cocktail bar in the Newington area of Edinburgh has a massive range of different spirits. 56 North also has an in-house distillery, which hosts gin tastings and experiences. One reviewer wrote: "Definitely a place to visit if you like gin. The menu is extensive and has every type of gin you could want." Photo: 56 North
4. The Jolly Botanist
Located in Edinburgh's West End on Morrison Street, this specialist gin bar has an extensive cocktail list, full of sweet, sour and fruity drinks made with the spirit. After their visit, one customer took to Google to compliment the bar on its "great selection of gins, and lovely service". Photo: Google