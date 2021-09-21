As the weather starts to cool, the nation's minds have turned to warming winter food.

Greggs is ticking all those boxes with the seven new treats added to the 2021 autumn menu. The new items are paired with the return of the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte, the signature drink of autumn.

There’s enough choice for all diets, with more vegan and meaty options alike. From savoury to sweet, there’s something for everyone to try and most options are available nationwide.

Here is all we know about the updated autumn menu.

What are the new additions to the Greggs autumn 2021 menu?

The first of the vegan options is the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll, available in 600 stores nationwide. Joining the success of Greggs’ foray into vegan offerings, including the Vegan Sausage Roll, Vegan Steak Bake, and more, this is another traditional staple of the bakery that’s now been adapted to suit vegetarians as well as meat-lovers.

The Vegan Bacon Breakfast Roll might be trickier to find, available in just 100 stores nationwide. It contains rashers of meat-free bacon inside a simple white roll.

A familiar sight on most high streets, Greggs has some 2,100 shops across the UK. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Meat-eaters haven’t been left out of the autumn menu, however. You’ll also find a seasonal twist on the Greggs baguette, with the Hot Roast Chicken & Stuffing Baguette on shelves across the country.

To warm you up with a kick of spice as the days get chillier, Greggs has now revealed the Spicy Chicken and Red Pepper Soup, perfect to take with you on the go in autumn and in winter. The warming soup is available in more than 600 stores nationwide.

For something sweet after your savoury meal, the Sticky Toffee Muffin has also arrived on the menu in all bakeries, reimagining the classic pudding in a filled bake.

It wouldn’t be autumn without a Pumpkin Spice Latte on a frosty morning. Greggs has served up the popular PSL before, but it’s now back from its summer holidays.

The Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll is the latest addition to Greggs' meat-free range. Photo: Greggs.

Finally, add a two-pack of Hash Browns to your order as an extra treat, only available in 600 stores in the UK.

How much does the Greggs autumn 2021 menu cost?

If you’re keen to try the new options for yourself, get stuck into these seasonal items from the Greggs autumn 2021 menu from now on. Stores across the UK are already serving up customers with these autumnal treats.

Here is how much each item costs:

The Spicy Chicken and Red Pepper Soup joins the autumn 2021 Greggs menu. Photo: Greggs.

Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll, £1.90 Vegan Bacon Breakfast Roll, £1.90 Roast Chicken & Stuffing Baguette, £3.20 Spicy Chicken and Red Pepper Soup, £2 Sticky Toffee Muffin, £1.05 Hash Browns Two Pack, starting from £1 Pumpkin Spice Latter, £1.95

When is the Greggs autumn 2021 menu available?

The autumnal options are available in most Greggs stores nationwide. Some items are only for sale in a certain number of stores, like the Vegan Bacon Breakfast Roll, which is only being served in 100 locations.

The Pumpkin Spice Latter has actually been available from as early as August, but the other seasonal items have been popping up in bakeries over the last week.