These are 12 of the best bakeries in Edinburgh

These bakeries are perfect for when you fancy a freshly baked loaf, bagel or sweet treat.

By Rosalind Erskine
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 3:29 pm

From a family-run bakehouse to artisan cafes and vegan havens, these are some of the best bakeries in the capital.

1. Cuckoo's Bakery

Known for its cupcakes and celebration cakes, Cuckoo’s Bakery uses locally sourced ingredients and won "Best Cake in Scotland" 2014/15 2015/16 and 2017/18.

Photo: Cuckoo's Bakery

2. Sugar Daddy's Bakery

This bakery creates 100% gluten free bakes, which look picture perfect. With two locations in the capital, they also make celebration cakes as well as everyday treat.

Photo: Sugar Daddy's Bakery

3. Casa Amiga

Grab a sweet slice of Portugal at this easy-going cafe on Leith Walk. They specialise in Portuguese pastries and baked goods served alongside coffee and tea.

Photo: Casa Amiga

4. Mimi's Bakehouse

This award winning family run bakery has three other outlets in Edinburgh, and is a popular spot for afternoon tea. Serving up a selection of homemade cakes, it’s also a good lunch spot especially if you can grab an outside table on a warm day.

Photo: Mimi's Bakehouse

