Edinburgh has a magnificent variety of independent restaurants – from Michelin fine dining to homely Italian dishes, Mexican street food, and classic French cuisine.
Many are family-run establishments built on a love of good food and showcasing the best ingredients from Scotland’s larder.
It’s been an incredibly challenging time for these businesses, some of which sadly did not make it through the pandemic. To show some support, we asked readers on the Edinburgh Evening News Facebook page their favourite independent restaurants in Edinburgh. Here is what they said.
1. Wedgwood
Wedgwood was mentioned by our readers again and again when they were asked their favourite independent restaurant. "Undoubtedly the single best independent restaurant in Edinburgh," said one. Found in Canongate, off the Royal Mile, it serves seasonal Scottish produce and foraged herbs with occasional Asian touches.
Photo: Wedgwood
2. Angels with Bagpipes
Angels with Bagpipes serves Scottish fine dining at its 17th Century building in Mary King's Close, just off the Royal Mile. The restaurant opened its doors in 2010 and offers a seasonal menu with fresh Scottish ingredients.
Photo: Google Images
3. Cafe St Honore
Fresh Scottish produce is cooked in the classic French style at Cafe St Honorė in Thistle Street, New Town. Award-winning Scottish chef Neil Forbes is at the helm as chef and director here, and the menu changes daily.
Photo: phil barrance
4. Dine
Michelin Guide restaurant Dine in Cambridge Street is a firm favourite with our readers , with one writing: "There’s nowhere better for service, quality and atmosphere in Edinburgh."
Photo: Supplied