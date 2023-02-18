National Drink Wine Day falls on February 18 – celebrate by visiting one of Edinburgh's best wine bars.
While you can drink wine any day, there’s a special day to encourage you to pour out a glass – National Drink Wine Day. If you want to celebrate the occasion, Edinburgh is full of cosy and classy wine bars. Several are independent businesses run by locals, so you can feel good about buying several glasses of your favourite vino.
So, here are the best wine bars in the Capital to spend National Drink Wine Day in.
1. Spry
This neighbourhood bar is a laid-back location to enjoy a glass or two of wine. Spry specialises in natural wines and also serves up lunch and dinner, with an ever-changing selection of dishes made with local and seasonal produce.
Photo: Contributed
2. Whighams Wine Cellar
Tucked away under Charlotte Square is Whighams Wine Cellar, a cosy place for a drink. The bar was originally a wine cellar for an Earl, but since 1983, it has served up interesting wines and delicious seafood to Edinburgh locals.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Le De-Vin
This stylish wine bar featured in The Sunday Times Top 25 wine bars in the UK. Le De-Vin offers over 100 wines by the bottle and over 30 by the glass, and also serves sharing platters, small plates and raclette.
Photo: Contributed
4. Good Brothers Wine Bar
If you're looking for a sustainable wine, Good Brothers Wine Bar in Stockbridge is the place for you. The family-run bar offers a variety of white, red, rose and orange wines and delicious bar bites.
Photo: Good Brothers Wine Bar