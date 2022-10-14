The billboard will be at a city centre location from October 21-23, and locals are being encouraged to head down to get their hands on a refreshing can of the nation’s favourite soft drink.

The giant ad is a showcase of Xtra, a low-cal variant of the Scottish staple which has extra Irn-Bru taste and no sugar.

The billboard slowly reveals a funny quip as the cans are removed from its facade.

A ‘drinkable’ Irn-Bru billboard is popping up in cities across Scotland, including Edinburgh, giving passers-by the opportunity to snag a free can.

Irn-Bru will also be giving away amazing prizes throughout the activation to those collecting their free can.

A fanfare and confetti cannons will go off at random when prizes are won, such as merchandise and tickets to see artists at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Commenting on the pop-up, Adrian Troy, marketing director at A.G. Barr, said: “Irn-Bru Xtra allows Bru fans to get extra taste with no sugar – it’s a real win/win scenario.

“We wanted to bring this ‘win/win’ element to life, so what better way to do this than with a massive billboard giving away free cans and amazing prizes.

“Get yourself along to the billboard to pick up a can of Xtra – and you might just win some gig tickets as well.”