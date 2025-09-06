When it comes to Indian food, I am very much a creature of habit. Once I find a curry I like, I stick with it and often won’t change my order until I find something I like even better, or at least just as much.

So when I visited Celestia, which opened in Edinburgh’s Eyre Place earlier this year, I vowed that I would branch out and try something new. The restaurant’s menu made my mission very easy, with lots of different and unusual dishes that I didn’t recognise on offer.

The offerings included battered spinach, stuffed cheese and apricot potatoes, none of which I’d tried before - and that was just in the vegetarian starter section.

In the end, I opted for the jackfruit and sweet potato kebab patties to start, which were served with a sweet and sour chutney.

I’m not sure what I was expecting but the dish that came out of the kitchen definitely proved to me that trying new things often means being surprised.

The kebabs were more like cakes in both texture and taste, and the taste got sweeter with each bite of the moist, sponge-like patties. It was almost like eating a dessert as a starter but, as someone with a sweet tooth, I didn’t think that was a bad thing.

My husband went for the dohra seek kebab - minced lamb and chicken marinated with spices. I don’t eat meat and so was unable to sneak a taste, but the smells coming from the plate were incredible. And he was a happy customer, having eaten every bite of the dish.

For my main course, I chose the one curry that I’d never heard of before but which sounded right up my street - saag burrata - while my husband chose the chicken karahi, a tomato based curry with onion, pepper, ginger and garlic.

The saag burrata was a smooth spinach and garlic curry sauce topped with a heavy helping of burrata cheese. Setting myself the challenge to try something new definitely paid off as the curry was like no other I’d tried before.

The spiced spinach and garlic curry paired really well the creamy cheese and was even better when combined with my garlic naan and pilau rice. I’d definitely recommend it to someone who likes a vegetarian curry but is looking for something a little different.

The portion sizes for both dishes were also very generous and we both left the restaurant feeling very full.

Celestia is well worth a visit if you’re looking for delicious, colourful food and plenty of menu options. Pair that with the great atmosphere and friendly, knowledgeable staff and you’ve got a great wee restaurant which is perfect for a meal out with friends.