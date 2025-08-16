I discovered my new favourite meal at this must-visit Edinburgh restaurant

As someone who stopped eating meat 10 years ago, I’ve become used to being the friend who can usually only choose between or two things on the menu when I go out for dinner.

Before I decided to become a pescatarian, I ate everything and anything and it was hard to go from that to being the one people had to ‘cater to’ when picking a restaurant or having me round for tea.

At First Coast in Edinburgh, I had no such worry. Just one glance at the menu and I could tell it was my kind of place.

There were oysters, scallops, prawns, caviar, octopus, mussels, sea bass, lobster, clams - a pescatarian’s dream. In fact, if I was with the kind of person who doesn’t like fish (crazy, I know), I’d be the smug one who was able to eat just about everything.

Thankfully I was with my sister who, like me, is one of the least picky eaters on the planet (although she eats meat too, so I suppose she wins).

To start, we shared six oysters, caviar blinis and grilled octopus. The octopus, which was served with a to-die-for romesco and a fennel salad, was one of two standout dishes of our visit. The meaty octopus paired perfectly with the rich, nutty sauce, of which there was quite a generous portion.

The starters were over too soon - we could have eaten the same again as it was all so tasty - but unbeknownst to us, the best was yet to come.

Like the octopus, my choice of main had been recommended by the manager and I couldn’t have been happier that I decided to put my faith in him.

The crispy lobster burger, which was served with parmesan chilli chips and chipotle mayo, is, I think, my new favourite meal. It may sound like I’m exaggerating but I haven’t stopped thinking about it since I visited the Dalry Road restaurant more than a week ago and I’m already making plans to return.

The lobster patty was crispy on the outside, moist on the inside and packed full of delicious lobster meat. The chipotle dip went really well with both the burger and the chips - and I’m not lying when I say there wasn’t a scrap of food left on my plate when I’d finished.

My sister went for the scialatielli seafood - a pasta with mixed seafood and a garlic, white wine sauce. I managed to sneak a taste and it was also delicious and packed with seafood.

After all that, we somehow still had room for dessert. And while my sister chose the peanut and caramel cheesecake, I opted for the vegan pumpkin pie. Both were a lovely sweet treat to end our brilliant meal.

First Coast is definitely one of the best eating out experiences I’ve had in recent months. The atmosphere was relaxed, the drinks and food were delicious and the staff were really attentive and friendly.

Gone are the days of me having to order the token fish dish or vegetarian alternative. I’ve now found my go-to spot to take friends for a meal, where I could happily order one of just about everything on the menu.

And there’s even a sprinkling of meat dishes for the pickier eaters amongst us (insert smug emoji here).