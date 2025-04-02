I had a great fine dining experience at recently opened Edinburgh restaurant Barry Fish at The Shore

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 04:38 BST
I headed to recently opened new Edinburgh restaurant Barry Fish to try out the fine dining experience, overlooking the Water of Leith.

Opened in February by one of Scotland’s most renowned chefs, Barry Bryson, Barry Fish brings the sea directly to your plate in elegant surroundings at The Shore.

I went along to try out the Big Snacks menu served between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Recommended to try out two or three items from this menu, I chose two - Barry Fish Sea Trout Pastrami, and Octopus.

The sea trout pastrami was simply delicious, served with aioli, capers and dried grapes, creating a lovely mixture of flavours on my plate, which went down a treat.

Evening News reporter tried the octopus, sea trout pastrami and chocolate caramel at Barry Fish at The Shore in Edinburgh. | National World

Next up, I tried octopus for the first time. While a little apprehensive at eating this deep sea creature, I had no need to be concerned, with Barry Bryson and his team producing an irresistible dish, served with whipped feta and persillade. I have to say, it was an incredible taste sensation which mixed perfectly with the sauces.

For pudding I went for chocolate caramel, with a dark chocolate outer layer and light chocolate inside, served with some tasty fudge. A rich treat to end a great evening of fine dining at Barry Fish.

This gem of a restaurant really is a great place to visit for a fine dining experience in decadent surroundings, overlooking the Water of Leith. I for one will definitely be back to try out the other menus on offer at Barry Fish.

Check out the video above to see my first trip to this great addition to Edinburgh’s fantastic collection of restaurants.

