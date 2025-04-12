Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I headed along to Edinburgh’s newest pub for a pint and to check out the changes made at the former popular Wetherspoons watering hole.

The Angel opened on March 31, with the Leith pub’s new owners Amber Taverns transforming the venue from a Wetherspoons with no music and one television screen, to a free house pub filled with television screens to show live football, and background music adding atmosphere to the large pub.

Inside The Angel pub at Constitution Street in Leith, which opened on March 31. | National World

The former Foot of the Walk has had a massive makeover, and the former cinema building is much more welcoming, with shrubbery dotted around including on the ceiling, as well as neon signs on the walls around the pub.

I enjoyed my reasonably priced pint and sat down to chat to customers for their thoughts on the new pub and watch live sport.

Part of the former Palace Picture House in Leith, hidden away upstairs at The Angel pub. | National World

Bar manager Rebecca took me upstairs to see an existing part of the former Palace Picture House cinema, with rows of seats still visible, although there are no plans to remove this hidden piece of history. Rebecca told me that the new pub took its name from the last film shown at the cinema in 1966, The Trouble With Angels.

