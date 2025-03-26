Giant Edinburgh Wetherspoons Foot of the Walk pub reopening next week as 'The Angel'

A giant former Wetherspoons pub in Edinburgh will reopen next week under new owners – five months after locals were left gutted by its closure.

Considered a 'beloved local institution’, the Foot of the Walk on Constitution Street shut in November 2024 after being put up for sale by owners JD Wetherspoon. Now, the historic venue is set to welcome patrons once again when The Angel throws open its doors on Monday, March 31.

Few details are known about the refurbished boozer, but the Evening News understands it will operate as a sports bar, with several big screens throughout the venue showing matches on pay-per-view sports channels like Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Premier Sports.

The Angel will be run by Amber Taverns, a company that operates 178 wet-led pubs across Scotland, Wales, the North of England, and the Midlands.

A large billboard teasing the new pub can be seen on Duke Street just above one of The Angel's two entrances, while the image of a winged angel has been stenciled just above the main door on Constitution Street.

The venue itself has a long and storied history. It first opened in 1913 as the 2000-seater Palace picture house. When the cinema closed in 1966, it became a bingo hall before reopening in the early 1980s as Cuemasters snooker club. Wetherspoons took it over as the Foot of The Walk in 2001.

When the latter pub went on the market last year, locals rallied to try and save the historic venue. Hundreds of residents signed a petition calling for the 'beloved local institution' to be maintained.

At the time, Leith local Mark Harrington, who collected the signatures in the hope of prompting a change of heart from Weatherspoons, said the building was a “part of local heritage”.

He said: “As a local resident of Leith, Edinburgh, I have cherished memories and experiences at Wetherspoons Foot of the Walk. This pub is more than just a place to enjoy a pint; it's where we meet friends and family, share stories, and feel part of our community.

“It offers reasonably priced drinks and food in an atmosphere that feels like home to many locals. However, this beloved local institution is under threat. We cannot stand by as our community loses its character piece by piece.”

Amber Taverns has been approached for comment on the opening of The Angel.

