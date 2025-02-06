Britain's 20 most loved pubs have been named – and an Edinburgh venue has claimed top spot.

It comes as Google Maps celebrates its 20th birthday by revealing the watering holes Brits love best. The data offers a unique insight into the nation's pub scene, highlighting the diverse and delicious drinking and social experiences that resonate most with people.

From traditional locals to trendy gastropubs, this list showcases the places that have captured hearts (and thirsts!).

Taking the covered No.1 spot on the list is The Standing Order, a hugely-popular Wetherspoons pub on Edinburgh's George Street.

The Standing Order takes its name from the Union Bank of Scotland which the venue was formerly used for. The premises were listed Grade A designed by David Bryce from 1874 to 1878. The venue is almost always busy due to its city centre location, and is generally considered to be one of the more impressive Wetherspoons in the country.

And that's not all. Also making the list, in 20th spot, is Royal Mile pub The World's End. A traditional boozer set on one of the city's busiest and most famous streets, it's popular with tourists and also attracts its fair share of locals. The 16th Century listed building's exterior wall forms part of Edinburgh's ancient Flodden Wall, which used to protect what is now known as the historic Old Town.

The Top 20 is as follows: 1. The Standing Order - JD Wetherspoon Edinburgh; 2. The Velvet Coaster - JD Wetherspoon Blackpool; 3. The Counting House - JD Wetherspoon Glasgow; 4. Anchor Bankside London; 5. The Albert & The Lion - JD Wetherspoon Blackpool; 6. The Palladium - JD Wetherspoon Llandudno; 7. Waxy O'Connor's London London; 8. Sherlock Holmes London; 9. The Moon in the Square - JD Wetherspoon Bournemouth; 10. Founder's Arms London; 11. O'Neill's Wardour Street London; 12. Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem Nottingham; 13. The Montagu Pyke - JD Wetherspoon London; 14. The Moon Under Water - JD Wetherspoon Manchester; 15. The Angel Hotel - JD Wetherspoon Whitby; 16. The Churchill Arms, Kensington London; 17. The Liberty Bounds - JD Wetherspoon London; 18. The Horniman at Hays London; 19. Royal Victoria Pavilion Ramsgate; 20. The World's End London.

