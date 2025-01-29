Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK's 50 best gastropubs for 2025 have been named – and one highly-acclaimed spot in Edinburgh has made the cut.

The coveted list, compiled by Spanish brewer Estrella Damm, was unveiled on Monday, January 27 at a prestigious ceremony.

Founded in 2009, the Top 50 Gastropubs list highlights the excellence and hard work of those in the gastropub sector.

Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, which is behind the awards, said: “Congratulations to all the pubs that made the list for 2025. It’s a real honour to be able to recognise some of the best gastronomic offers in the pub world and celebrate the diversity that makes up this wonderful sector.”

The Unruly Pig in Suffolk topped this year's list, while The Devonshire, in London's trendy Soho district, was named as the second-best gastropub in the UK.

At No.43 on the list was The Scran & Scallie, the Tom Kitchin-owned venue on Comely Bank Road in Stockbridge. This popular neighbourhood pub, which offers exceptional pub classics with a fresh, modern twist, was the only Scottish venue to make this year's Top 50.

The Scran & Scallie is no stranger to accolades, having been crowned the East of Scotland Pub and Bar of the Year at the National Pub & Bar Awards Grand Final in 2023.

Mr Bedington added: “It’s fantastic to see the Unruly Pig hold onto the top spot for the second year running, and the third time in total.

“It’s also great to see a number of new entries into the list this year, notably the Devonshire which has powered its way to the front of the pack with non-stop praise and publicity coming from all quarters.

“This list demonstrates the innovation, standards and excellence that thrives across the pub sector and long may it continue.”