Edinburgh pubs: 25 best Edinburgh pubs picked by drinkers' bible Good Beer Guide 2025

Gary Flockhart
Lifestyle Editor

Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:39 GMT
Some of Edinburgh’s finest pubs are included in the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2025

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025 lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.

You can get full descriptions of what makes the 25 Edinburgh pubs (11 of which are new entries) featured in the guide so amazing by purchasing a copy. The Good Beer Guide 2025 is out now.

Browse our gallery to see the 25 Edinburgh pubs featured in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025. Photo: Pixabay

1. The 25 Edinburgh pubs included in Good Beer Guide 2025

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5EY

2. Ryrie’s Bar

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5EY Photo: Third Party

Where: 1 Maxwell Street, Morningside, Edinburgh, EH10 5HT

3. Bennets of Morningside

Where: 1 Maxwell Street, Morningside, Edinburgh, EH10 5HT Photo: Third Party

Where: 7 James Court, Edinburgh EH1 2PB.

4. Jolly Judge

Where: 7 James Court, Edinburgh EH1 2PB. Photo: Third Party

