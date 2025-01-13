Two historic Lothians pubs named as joint winners of CAMRA's 'best pint' award for 2024

The pubs which serve up the ‘best quality pints’ in the Lothians have been named – and two historic watering holes have shared the top prize.

It comes as CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) announced the winners of its Real Ale Quality Award for the region, which is voted for annually by its members.

Joint winners of the prestigious accolade for 2024 are Musselburgh's Volunteer Arms, known locally as Staggs bar, and its namesake, Dunbar's Volunteer Arms.

Staggs is no stranger to awards, having been named CAMRA's Lothians Pub of the Year in 2023. Owned by the same family for more than 150 years, the beloved bar was in the news last year when it was closed to customers as a film crew took over the venue to shoot scenes for upcoming Netflix crime series Department Q, which stars Kelly Macdonald, Shirley Henderson and Mark Bonnar.

Dunbar’s Volunteer Arms is situated in a 19th Century listed building located on Victoria Street, leading down to the historic harbour. In a post on Facebook, the owners toasted their success, saying: “We are very proud to announce our award from CAMRA for the quality of the ales we serve, to be joint with the Volunteer Arms in Musselburgh is a real achievement. Congratulations to them too!”

CAMRA has said both venues will be presented with their awards during ceremonies at the pubs in the new year.

As reported in the Evening News last week, the Edinburgh pub which serves the best pints has also been named.

After finishing runner-up last year to The Playfair, a JD Wetherspoon pub located at the Omni Centre, Kay's Bar took the crown for 2024. The pub was previously awarded the CAMRA's Real Ale Quality Award in 2022 and regularly features on lists of the best bars in the Capital.

The runner-up for Real Ale Quality Award in Edinburgh was Captain's Bar, a historic watering hole on South College Street, close to the National Museum of Scotland and the Festival Theatre.

