Edinburgh pub serving the 'best pints' is a hidden gem many locals don't know about

The Edinburgh pub which serves the best pints has been named – and many locals don't even know the place exists.

After finishing runner-up last year to The Playfair, a JD Wetherspoon pub located at the Omni Centre, Kay's Bar has taken the crown for 2024.

It comes as CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) announced the winners of its Real Ale Quality Award, which is voted for annually by its members.

Kay’s Bar, on Jamaica Street, is something of a hidden gem due to its hard-to-find location; the tiny bar being tucked down a small lane in the heart of the plush New Town. But it's much loved by beer connoisseurs and no stranger to accolades.

The pub was awarded the CAMRA's Real Ale Quality Award in 2022 and regularly features on lists of the best bars in the Capital.

The runner-up for Real Ale Quality Award was Captain's Bar, a historic watering hole on South College Street, close to the National Museum of Scotland and the Festival Theatre.

CAMRA has said Kay's will be presented with the award during a ceremony at the pub in the new year.