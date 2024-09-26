As you can imagine, the members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) know a great boozer when they see one – and Edinburgh has got plenty of those.

CAMRA has just released its Good Beer Guide 2025, which is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The book, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs. Despite the tough trading environment facing a lot of licensees, they continue to battle against the odds, and the Good Beer Guide boasts over 900 pubs that are new to this edition.

You can get detailed descriptions of what makes the 25 Edinburgh pubs in the guide so special by purchasing a copy. The Good Beer Guide 2025 is published on September 26, 2024 – and is available to order now here.

Meanwhile, take a look through our photo gallery to see which 25 Edinburgh pubs which were championed in the latest guide.

1 . The 25 Edinburgh pubs featured in the Good Beer Guide 2025

2 . Halfway House Where: 24 Fleshmarket Close, Edinburgh, EH1 1BX

3 . Caley Picture House Where: 31 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH1 2DJ.

4 . The Stockbridge Tap Where: 2-6 Raeburn Place Edinburgh EH4 1HN.