These are some of the best pub crawls for real ale fans in Edinburgh

As you’d expect, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) knows a thing or two about (you guessed it!) real ale. Now they have compiled a handy list of suggested pub crawls for real ale lovers in Edinburgh

Below you will find some amazing real ale pub crawls, suggested by CAMRA’s members.

Ardmilla to The Meadows

These are some of the best pub crawls for real ale fans in Edinburgh, according to CAMRA. Photo: Pixabay

Caley Sample Room (42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR)Diggers aka Athletic Arms (1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX)Golden Rule (30 Yeaman Pl, Edinburgh EH11 1BT)Fountain (131 Dundee St, Edinburgh EH11 1AX)Bennets (8 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LG)Cloisters (26 Brougham St, Edinburgh EH3 9JH)

Haymarket to West End

Ryrie's (1 Haymarket Terrace Edinburgh EH12 5EY)Haymarket Bar (11-14a W Maitland St, Edinburgh EH12 5DS)Thomson's Bar (182-184 Morrison St, Edinburgh EH3 8EB)Hanging Bat (133 Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH3 9AB)HP Mathers (1 Queensferry St, Edinburgh EH2 4PA)

Waverley to Charlotte Square

Guildford Arms (1 West Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA)Cafe Royal (19 West Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA)Abbotsford (3-5 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 2PR)Kenilworth (152-154 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 3JD)Black Cat (168 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 4BA)Oxford Bar (8 Young St, Edinburgh EH2 4JB)Cambridge Bar (20 Young St, Edinburgh EH2 4JB)

St Leonards to Grassmarket

Auld Hoose (23-25 St Leonard's St, Edinburgh EH8 9QN)Doctors (32 Forrest Rd, Edinburgh EH1 2QN)Sandy Bell's (25 Forrest Rd, Edinburgh EH1 2QH)Bow Bar (80 West Bow, Edinburgh EH1 2HH)

South Side

Dagda Bar (93-95 Buccleuch St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9NG)Cask and Barrel (24-26 West Preston St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9PZ)Southpour (1-5 Newington Rd, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1QR)Abbey (65 South Clerk St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9PP)Greenmantle (44 West Crosscauseway, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9JP)

LEITH

Carriers Quarters (42 Bernard St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6PR)Teuchters Landing (1c Dock Pl, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6LU)The King’s Wark (36 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU)Malt and Hops (45 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU)Roseleaf (23-24 Sandport Pl, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6EW Foot of the Walk (183 Constitution St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7AA)Lioness of Leith (21-25 Duke St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 8HH)

New Town/Stockbridge

The Queens Arms (49 Frederick St, Edinburgh EH2 1EP)Kay's Bar (39 Jamaica St, Edinburgh EH3 6HF)Cumberland Bar (1-3 Cumberland St, Edinburgh EH3 6RT)Clark's Bar (142 Dundas St, Edinburgh EH3 5DQ)The Bailie (2-4 St Stephen St, Edinburgh EH3 5AL)Hector's (47-49 Deanhaugh St, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH4 1LR)Stockbridge Tap (2-6 Raeburn Pl, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH4 1HN)

Royal Mile

The Castle Arms (6 Johnston Terrace, Edinburgh EH1 2PW)Jolly Judge (7 James Ct, Edinburgh EH1 2PB)Deacon Brodie’s Tavern (435 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2NT)The Mitre (131-133 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1SG)No.1 High Street (1 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1SR)Canons’ Gait (232 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8DQ)Kilderkin (67 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BT)

East End

Cask and Barrel (15 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3RZ)Barony Bar (81-85 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3RJ)Mather's (25 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3JU)(Bus to Easter Road)Mash Tun (154 Easter Rd, Edinburgh EH7 5RL)Safari Lounge (21 Cadzow Pl, Edinburgh EH7 5SN)Regent (2 Montrose Terrace, Edinburgh EH7 5DL)