A historic Edinburgh pub could be saved from permanent closure – if a new tenant is found.

As reported on Wednesday, August 21, the current tenant of the 125-year-old Clark's Bar on Dundas Street announced on social media that the iconic pub would close its doors for good this Friday.

In a post on the pub's Facebook page, they wrote: “Unfortunately Clark's Bar is being developed into something else and is to close this Friday. 125 years old.

“We will be open 12pm-3am this Friday for everyone that would like to reminisce about all the good times and send Clark's Bar into the history books.”

However, the Evening News understands the tenant was asked to delete the social media post.

According to Caledonian Heritable Ltd, Clark's bar has operated as a tenanted venue since 2019 – and it is “merely the current tenant’s tenure that will end on Friday”.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “I can confirm that the owners are Caledonian Heritable Ltd and that they did not publish or sanction the social media posts suggesting the bar and its 125-year tenure is over.

“CHL were only made aware of this yesterday despite a three-month notice being the normal protocol. As such, we are now looking for a new tenant to ensure that any forced closure is kept to a minimum.

“We are obviously keen to move on and appoint a new operator as a matter of urgency.”

In a futher statement sent to the Evening News, they added: “Caledonian Heritable Ltd are delighted to offer the tenancy of Clark’s Bar to the market.

“This is a truly iconic site and has been a mainstay of the Edinburgh pub and real ale landscape for over 125 years, it is our ambition to see it remain as a hospitality destination for the New Town community and beyond.

“We seek an experienced operator with a track record within hospitality and a passion for outstanding draught beer. Above all we seek someone with a deep understanding of Clark's Bar, its provenance and tradition to be its next custodian.”

Interested parties are advised to contact Paul Hastie, Head of Tenancy for CHL. E: [email protected].