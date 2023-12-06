The 25 best Edinburgh pubs and bars, according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024 - in pictures
As the name suggests, the members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) know a good pub when they see one – and Edinburgh has plenty of those.
CAMRA recently released its Good Beer Guide, which is celebrating its 51st edition with a striking cover and a foreword by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.
The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.
To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, click here.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 25 pubs in Edinburgh which were championed in the latest guide.