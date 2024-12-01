Edinburgh pubs: 23 photos of Edinburgh's last-standing ‘proper’ working class old-man pubs

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:04 BST
A worrying number of pubs have called last orders in recent years – but thankfully, these cherished boozers are still serving pints in ‘proper’ old-school surroundings.

A lot has been written about the death of the traditional pub, with hundreds of boozers across the UK closing their doors permanently as they struggle to deal with the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills.

As if this wasn’t enough to contend with, Edinburgh’s finest old watering holes are now forced to compete for business with a plethora of ultra-trendy wine, cocktail and craft beer bars. And that’s not forgetting the number of historic pubs that have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, however, as there’s still plenty of places in the Capital where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.

Look through our photo gallery to see 23 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Look through our photo gallery to see 23 of Edinburgh's last-standing ‘proper’ pubs.

1. Edinburgh's last-standing ‘proper’ pubs - in pictures

Look through our photo gallery to see 23 of Edinburgh's last-standing ‘proper’ pubs. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 4 South College Street, Edinburgh EH8 9AA

2. Captain's Bar

Address: 4 South College Street, Edinburgh EH8 9AA Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 79 Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh EH7 6JD

3. Logan's Rest

Address: 79 Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh EH7 6JD Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Address: 437 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2RT

4. Luckies

Address: 437 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2RT Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice