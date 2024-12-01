A lot has been written about the death of the traditional pub, with hundreds of boozers across the UK closing their doors permanently as they struggle to deal with the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills.

As if this wasn’t enough to contend with, Edinburgh’s finest old watering holes are now forced to compete for business with a plethora of ultra-trendy wine, cocktail and craft beer bars. And that’s not forgetting the number of historic pubs that have been converted into gastropubs.

All is not lost, however, as there’s still plenty of places in the Capital where you can enjoy a pint of lager and a packet of crisps.

Look through our photo gallery to see 23 of Edinburgh's last remaining ‘proper’ pubs – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1 . Captain's Bar Address: 4 South College Street, Edinburgh EH8 9AA

2 . Logan's Rest Address: 79 Restalrig Road South, Edinburgh EH7 6JD

3 . Luckies Address: 437 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2RT

4 . Luckies Address: 437 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2RT Photo: Third Party Photo Sales