Edinburgh pubs: 19 buzzy Edinburgh pubs and bars that everyone should visit in 2025

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Dec 2024, 14:03 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 14:10 GMT
The Good Pub Guide knows some amazing places to enjoy a drink or two – and based on their recommendations, here is a list of Edinburgh pubs and bars everyone should visit in 2025.

From history-soaked pubs to trendy cocktail bars, the Capital's bar scene has something for everyone.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see 19 pubs in Auld Reekie that the Good Pub Guide thinks are worth a visit.

1. 19 amazing Edinburgh pubs and bars to visit

Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH

2. Sandy Bell's

Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH Photo: Third Party

Where: 39 Jamaica Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HF

3. Kay’s Bar

Where: 39 Jamaica Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HF Photo: Third Party

Where: 1 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA

4. The Guildford Arms

Where: 1 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA Photo: Third Party

