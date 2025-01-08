23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants we sadly lost in 2024 as they closed their doors

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Jan 2025, 17:23 GMT
Here, we look back at some of the Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants we lost in 2024

No two ways about it, 2024 was a challenging year for the hospitality industry, with many much-loved pubs, bars and restaurants closing their doors for good.

Mercifully, it isn't all doom and gloom. Locals welcomed a huge number of exciting new venues last year, and there's plenty more in the pipeline in 2025.

In the meantime, take a look through our photo gallery to see 23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants that shut in 2024.

1. 23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants we lost in 2024

Take a look through our gallery to see 23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants which closed in 2024. Photo: Third Party

Address: 183 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh. Closed: Sunday, November 3, 2024.

2. The Foot of The Walk - JD Wetherspoon

Address: 183 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh. Closed: Sunday, November 3, 2024. Photo: Third Party

Address: 30a Chambers Street, Edinburgh. Closed: August 11, 2024.

3. Revolution Edinburgh

Address: 30a Chambers Street, Edinburgh. Closed: August 11, 2024. Photo: Third Party

Address: 35 Jocks Lodge, Edinburgh. Closed: April 7, 2024.

4. The Willow

Address: 35 Jocks Lodge, Edinburgh. Closed: April 7, 2024. Photo: Third Party

