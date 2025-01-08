23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants we sadly lost in 2024 as they closed their doors

No two ways about it, 2024 was a challenging year for the hospitality industry, with many much-loved pubs, bars and restaurants closing their doors for good.

Mercifully, it isn't all doom and gloom. Locals welcomed a huge number of exciting new venues last year, and there's plenty more in the pipeline in 2025.

In the meantime, take a look through our photo gallery to see 23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants that shut in 2024.

1 . 23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants we lost in 2024 Take a look through our gallery to see 23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants which closed in 2024. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The Foot of The Walk - JD Wetherspoon Address: 183 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh. Closed: Sunday, November 3, 2024. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales