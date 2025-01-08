23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants we sadly lost in 2024 as they closed their doors

No two ways about it, 2024 was a challenging year for the hospitality industry, with many much-loved pubs, bars and restaurants closing their doors for good.
Mercifully, it isn't all doom and gloom. Locals welcomed a huge number of exciting new venues last year, and there's plenty more in the pipeline in 2025.
In the meantime, take a look through our photo gallery to see 23 Edinburgh pubs, bars and restaurants that shut in 2024.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.