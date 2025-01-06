Today, we’re looking back at Edinburgh as it was in 1995 – and as you will see, the city has changed a lot in 30 years.

It was an eventful year for Scotland’s capital, with grand reopenings, huge cultural events, and major milestones in the history of Auld Reekie.

Take a look through our photo gallery, and let us know your own memories of 1995 in the comments section before you go.

Edinburgh in 1995 photo gallery

EICC Chief Executive Hans Rissner checks how construction of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is progressing. The EICC opened on Morrison Street in 1995. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Christmas lights George Street was decorated with illuminated Christmas greetings in several European languages during Christmas 1995. Photo: TSPL

Hibs on ice Hibs fans gathered to watch a Scottish Cup tie against Stenhousemuir on screens at Murrayfield Ice Rink on 3rd March 1995. Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD