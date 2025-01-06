It was an eventful year for Scotland’s capital, with grand reopenings, huge cultural events, and major milestones in the history of Auld Reekie.
Take a look through our photo gallery, and let us know your own memories of 1995 in the comments section before you go.
Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in 1995. Photo: National World
2. EICC
Chief Executive Hans Rissner checks how construction of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is progressing. The EICC opened on Morrison Street in 1995. Photo: Ian Rutherford
3. Christmas lights
George Street was decorated with illuminated Christmas greetings in several European languages during Christmas 1995. Photo: TSPL
4. Hibs on ice
Hibs fans gathered to watch a Scottish Cup tie against Stenhousemuir on screens at Murrayfield Ice Rink on 3rd March 1995. Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD
