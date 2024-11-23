Edinburgh in the 2000s: 15 photos showing what it was like growing up in Edinburgh in the 2000s

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 04:00 GMT
Take a look at 15 photos of Edinburgh in the 00s, as we look back at what it was like to grow up in Auld Reekie back then.

We’ve had a dig through the Evening News photo archives to share some incredible images that perfectly capture Edinburgh life in the 2000s.

Scroll through our gallery and soak up the nostalgia as we transport you back to Edinburgh in the 2000s – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

1. Edinburgh in the 2000s

Scroll through our gallery and soak up the nostalgia as we transport you back to Edinburgh in the 2000s. Photo: Third Party

On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel.

2. Lorry Drivers protest

On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel. Photo: Susan Burrell

New Year revellers can be seen here gathering on Princes Street on 31 December 2009 - it was estimated that around 80,000 people attended the festivities in the capital.

3. 2009 Hogmanay

New Year revellers can be seen here gathering on Princes Street on 31 December 2009 - it was estimated that around 80,000 people attended the festivities in the capital. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Here you can see the ‘Reclaim the Street’ anti-capitalism demonstration as it hit Tollcross, 17 June 2000.

4. Anti-capitalism demo

Here you can see the ‘Reclaim the Street’ anti-capitalism demonstration as it hit Tollcross, 17 June 2000. Photo: Pamela Grigg

Related topics:Edinburgh
