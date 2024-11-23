Scroll through our gallery and soak up the nostalgia as we transport you back to Edinburgh in the 2000s – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
1. Edinburgh in the 2000s
Scroll through our gallery and soak up the nostalgia as we transport you back to Edinburgh in the 2000s. Photo: Third Party
2. Lorry Drivers protest
On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel. Photo: Susan Burrell
3. 2009 Hogmanay
New Year revellers can be seen here gathering on Princes Street on 31 December 2009 - it was estimated that around 80,000 people attended the festivities in the capital. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
4. Anti-capitalism demo
Here you can see the ‘Reclaim the Street’ anti-capitalism demonstration as it hit Tollcross, 17 June 2000. Photo: Pamela Grigg