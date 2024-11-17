Edinburgh retro: 17 incredible photos transporting you back to Edinburgh in 1982

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Nov 2024, 16:33 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT

A Rolling Stones concert at The Playhouse, a visit from Pope John Paul II, and bin strikes – these are just some of our memories of Edinburgh back in 1982.

We’ve dipped deep into Evening News photo archives to bring you 17 images of the Capital back then.

Scroll through our gallery for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Rubbish in Cockburn Street in Edinburgh during the dustmen's strike in 1982. Familiar shops of yesteryear include Orphan Annie's and Ground Control.

1. Dustmen's strike 1982

Rubbish in Cockburn Street in Edinburgh during the dustmen's strike in 1982. Familiar shops of yesteryear include Orphan Annie's and Ground Control. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Some of the enamelled advertisements on the frontage of Blair Street in Edinburgh promoting MacNiven & Cameron's Pickwick, Owl and Waverley fountain pens. Picture taken in April 1982.

2. MacNiven & Cameron sign 1982

Some of the enamelled advertisements on the frontage of Blair Street in Edinburgh promoting MacNiven & Cameron's Pickwick, Owl and Waverley fountain pens. Picture taken in April 1982. Photo: Denis Straughan

People queue for tickets to see the Rolling Stones at the Edinburgh Playhouse on May 28 1982.

3. Rolling Stones queue

People queue for tickets to see the Rolling Stones at the Edinburgh Playhouse on May 28 1982. Photo: Norman Wilson

Bus and taxi services at St Andrew Square bus station enjoyed extra business during the British Rail strike of January 1982.

4. Bus station during BR strike 1982

Bus and taxi services at St Andrew Square bus station enjoyed extra business during the British Rail strike of January 1982. Photo: Bill Newton

