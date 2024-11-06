You're not from Edinburgh if you haven't done these 13 things, including asking for chippy sauce

From complaining about the neverending tram works to visiting the Meadows for a picnic, these are some of the things that have come to characterise Edinburgh life for many locals.
Just for fun, scroll through our picture gallery to see some of the things we reckon every true Edinburgher will have done at some time or another.
1. You're not from Edinburgh if you haven't done these 13 things
Take a look through our gallery to see 13 things we reckon most Edinburgh locals will have done. Photo: Third Party
2. Give a tourist directions to The Castle while standing on Princes Street
At all times of the year, but especially during the summer months, Edinburgh's city centre is awash with map-wielding tourists on the hunt for the famous Castle. We've all been asked for directions to the iconic landmark, even while standing right in front of it on Princes Street. Photo: Third Party
3. Taken a stroll along the Water of leith
This 22 mile waterway runs from the Pentland Hills down to the shore at Leith - with a path following it all the way down, including through Dean Village - and everyone in Edinburgh must gone for a stroll along at least part of it at some point in their lives. Photo: Third Party
4. Gone on a huge pub crawl
Most locals will have gone a huge pub crawl in the city at some point - the most popular spots for this tend to be Rose Street, Cowgate/Grassmarket and Leith Walk, all of which are packed with bars. Photo: Pixabay